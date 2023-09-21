WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DLN

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DLN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.67, changing hands as low as $62.57 per share. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLN's low point in its 52 week range is $54.81 per share, with $65.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.54.

