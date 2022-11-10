WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DLN

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DLN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.93, changing hands as high as $62.24 per share. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLN's low point in its 52 week range is $54.81 per share, with $67.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.06.

