WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 28.7%

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), which makes up 0.32% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,359,712 worth of FITB, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FITB:
FITB — last trade: $19.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Katherine H. Blackburn
|Director
|58,800
|$16.90
|$993,720
|03/12/2020
|James C. Leonard
|EVP & Chief Risk Officer
|6,300
|$16.00
|$100,799
And AES Corp. (Symbol: AES), the #66 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 12 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,848,805 worth of AES, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AES is detailed in the table below:
AES — last trade: $17.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|John B. Morse Jr.
|Director
|10,000
|$12.99
|$129,900
|03/19/2020
|Santos Bernerd Da
|EVP and COO
|4,000
|$9.63
|$38,538
|03/19/2020
|Julian Nebreda
|SVP, Andes SBU President
|3,000
|$9.50
|$28,500
|03/19/2020
|Paul L. Freedman
|SVP and General Counsel
|2,650
|$9.50
|$25,169
|03/19/2020
|Lisa Krueger
|SVP, US SBU President
|3,000
|$9.50
|$28,500
|03/19/2020
|Andres Gluski
|President and CEO
|9,523
|$9.50
|$90,468
|03/19/2020
|Leonardo Moreno
|SVP, Corporate Strategy
|2,500
|$9.52
|$23,800
|03/19/2020
|Tish Mendoza
|Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer
|3,240
|$9.28
|$30,067
|03/19/2020
|Gustavo Pimenta
|EVP and CFO
|5,230
|$9.50
|$49,685
|03/19/2020
|Juan Ignacio Rubiolo
|SVP, MCAC SBU President
|5,300
|$9.12
|$48,317
|03/20/2020
|Tarun Khanna
|Director
|4,300
|$11.27
|$48,461
|05/15/2020
|Jeffrey W. Ubben
|Director
|500,000
|$11.67
|$5,835,000
|06/11/2020
|Jeffrey W. Ubben
|Director
|500,000
|$12.22
|$6,110,000
