Markets
DHS

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 28.7%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), which makes up 0.32% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,359,712 worth of FITB, making it the #55 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FITB:

FITB — last trade: $19.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2020 Katherine H. Blackburn Director 58,800 $16.90 $993,720
03/12/2020 James C. Leonard EVP & Chief Risk Officer 6,300 $16.00 $100,799

And AES Corp. (Symbol: AES), the #66 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 12 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,848,805 worth of AES, which represents approximately 0.25% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at AES is detailed in the table below:

AES — last trade: $17.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2020 John B. Morse Jr. Director 10,000 $12.99 $129,900
03/19/2020 Santos Bernerd Da EVP and COO 4,000 $9.63 $38,538
03/19/2020 Julian Nebreda SVP, Andes SBU President 3,000 $9.50 $28,500
03/19/2020 Paul L. Freedman SVP and General Counsel 2,650 $9.50 $25,169
03/19/2020 Lisa Krueger SVP, US SBU President 3,000 $9.50 $28,500
03/19/2020 Andres Gluski President and CEO 9,523 $9.50 $90,468
03/19/2020 Leonardo Moreno SVP, Corporate Strategy 2,500 $9.52 $23,800
03/19/2020 Tish Mendoza Sr. VP & Chief HR Officer 3,240 $9.28 $30,067
03/19/2020 Gustavo Pimenta EVP and CFO 5,230 $9.50 $49,685
03/19/2020 Juan Ignacio Rubiolo SVP, MCAC SBU President 5,300 $9.12 $48,317
03/20/2020 Tarun Khanna Director 4,300 $11.27 $48,461
05/15/2020 Jeffrey W. Ubben Director 500,000 $11.67 $5,835,000
06/11/2020 Jeffrey W. Ubben Director 500,000 $12.22 $6,110,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DHS FITB AES

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular