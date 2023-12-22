WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.14% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,517,415 worth of SFNC, making it the #142 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:
SFNC — last trade: $19.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/27/2023
|Stephen C. Massanelli
|SEVP
|2,000
|$14.15
|$28,300
|10/30/2023
|Robert L. Shoptaw
|Director
|10,000
|$14.34
|$143,400
And Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), the #151 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,535,345 worth of VAC, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VAC is detailed in the table below:
VAC — last trade: $87.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/07/2023
|Anthony E. Terry
|EVP, CFO
|1,800
|$113.55
|$204,390
|08/07/2023
|John E. Geller Jr.
|President and CEO
|5,000
|$112.84
|$564,200
