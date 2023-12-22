News & Insights

Markets
DHS

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.0%

December 22, 2023 — 10:01 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.14% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,517,415 worth of SFNC, making it the #142 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:

SFNC — last trade: $19.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/27/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 2,000 $14.15 $28,300
10/30/2023 Robert L. Shoptaw Director 10,000 $14.34 $143,400

And Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), the #151 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,535,345 worth of VAC, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VAC is detailed in the table below:

VAC — last trade: $87.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/07/2023 Anthony E. Terry EVP, CFO 1,800 $113.55 $204,390
08/07/2023 John E. Geller Jr. President and CEO 5,000 $112.84 $564,200

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Dividend History
 CF Industries Holdings DMA
 DDIV Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHS
SFNC
VAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.