WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.0%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), which makes up 0.14% of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,517,415 worth of SFNC, making it the #142 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFNC:

SFNC — last trade: $19.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/27/2023 Stephen C. Massanelli SEVP 2,000 $14.15 $28,300 10/30/2023 Robert L. Shoptaw Director 10,000 $14.34 $143,400

And Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (Symbol: VAC), the #151 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DHS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,535,345 worth of VAC, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VAC is detailed in the table below:

VAC — last trade: $87.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/07/2023 Anthony E. Terry EVP, CFO 1,800 $113.55 $204,390 08/07/2023 John E. Geller Jr. President and CEO 5,000 $112.84 $564,200

