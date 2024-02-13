WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DHS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $79.58, changing hands as low as $79.22 per share. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DHS's low point in its 52 week range is $73.4824 per share, with $89.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.19.
