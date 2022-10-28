WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DHS

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DHS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.72, changing hands as high as $85.30 per share. WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DHS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DHS's low point in its 52 week range is $75.76 per share, with $91.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.24.

