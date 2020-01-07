WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.0%

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), which makes up 1.88% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (Symbol: DTN), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,554,316 worth of WMB, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WMB:

WMB — last trade: $23.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2019 Stephen I. Chazen Director 10,000 $23.93 $239,300 08/07/2019 John D. Chandler Sr. Vice President & CFO 10,000 $23.24 $232,396 08/07/2019 Alan S. Armstrong President & CEO 10,000 $23.47 $234,653 08/08/2019 Terrance Lane Wilson SVP & General Counsel 4,000 $23.60 $94,400 08/14/2019 Michael A. Creel Director 10,000 $23.22 $232,191 08/23/2019 Stephen W. Bergstrom Director 10,000 $22.99 $229,863

And Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), the #91 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (Symbol: DTN), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,709,275 worth of CTVA, which represents approximately 0.57% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CTVA is detailed in the table below:

CTVA — last trade: $28.36 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/30/2019 Klaus A. Engel Director 18,393 $30.00 $551,790 08/05/2019 Timothy P. Glenn See Remarks 6,500 $30.52 $198,360 11/04/2019 Gregory R. Friedman Executive VP, CFO 3,825 $26.19 $100,159

