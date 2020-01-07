WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 17.0%

Williams Cos Inc (Symbol: WMB), which makes up 1.88% of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (Symbol: DTN), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $15,554,316 worth of WMB, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WMB:
WMB — last trade: $23.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2019
|Stephen I. Chazen
|Director
|10,000
|$23.93
|$239,300
|08/07/2019
|John D. Chandler
|Sr. Vice President & CFO
|10,000
|$23.24
|$232,396
|08/07/2019
|Alan S. Armstrong
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$23.47
|$234,653
|08/08/2019
|Terrance Lane Wilson
|SVP & General Counsel
|4,000
|$23.60
|$94,400
|08/14/2019
|Michael A. Creel
|Director
|10,000
|$23.22
|$232,191
|08/23/2019
|Stephen W. Bergstrom
|Director
|10,000
|$22.99
|$229,863
And Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), the #91 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (Symbol: DTN), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,709,275 worth of CTVA, which represents approximately 0.57% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CTVA is detailed in the table below:
CTVA — last trade: $28.36 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/30/2019
|Klaus A. Engel
|Director
|18,393
|$30.00
|$551,790
|08/05/2019
|Timothy P. Glenn
|See Remarks
|6,500
|$30.52
|$198,360
|11/04/2019
|Gregory R. Friedman
|Executive VP, CFO
|3,825
|$26.19
|$100,159
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.