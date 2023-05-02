WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (Symbol: AIVL) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 2.62% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (Symbol: AIVL), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,445,468 worth of KDP, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:
KDP — last trade: $32.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/18/2023
|Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi
|Chief Financial Officer
|10,000
|$35.00
|$350,000
|02/27/2023
|Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi
|Chief Financial Officer
|20,000
|$35.59
|$711,800
|03/02/2023
|Anthony Shoemaker
|Chief Legal Officer
|3,500
|$34.34
|$120,190
|03/03/2023
|Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi
|Chief Financial Officer
|50,000
|$34.39
|$1,719,320
|03/07/2023
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|1,000
|$34.70
|$34,700
|03/03/2023
|Roger Frederick Johnson
|Chief Supply Chain Officer
|23,000
|$34.55
|$794,650
|03/10/2023
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|500
|$34.25
|$17,125
|03/13/2023
|Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi
|Chief Financial Officer
|15,000
|$34.46
|$516,841
|03/15/2023
|Anthony Shoemaker
|Chief Legal Officer
|5,297
|$34.82
|$184,442
|03/15/2023
|Karin Rotem-wildeman
|Chief R&D Officer
|20,171
|$34.53
|$696,515
And Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), the #20 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (Symbol: AIVL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,801,095 worth of BRO, which represents approximately 1.71% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRO is detailed in the table below:
BRO — last trade: $65.83 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2023
|Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III
|Director
|3,400
|$57.92
|$196,928
|03/15/2023
|James Charles Hays
|Director
|5,000
|$53.50
|$267,500
