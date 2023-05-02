News & Insights

AIVL

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

May 02, 2023 — 10:14 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (Symbol: AIVL) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 2.62% of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (Symbol: AIVL), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,445,468 worth of KDP, making it the #10 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $32.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/18/2023 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer 10,000 $35.00 $350,000
02/27/2023 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $35.59 $711,800
03/02/2023 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 3,500 $34.34 $120,190
03/03/2023 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer 50,000 $34.39 $1,719,320
03/07/2023 Robert S. Singer Director 1,000 $34.70 $34,700
03/03/2023 Roger Frederick Johnson Chief Supply Chain Officer 23,000 $34.55 $794,650
03/10/2023 Robert S. Singer Director 500 $34.25 $17,125
03/13/2023 Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi Chief Financial Officer 15,000 $34.46 $516,841
03/15/2023 Anthony Shoemaker Chief Legal Officer 5,297 $34.82 $184,442
03/15/2023 Karin Rotem-wildeman Chief R&D Officer 20,171 $34.53 $696,515

And Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), the #20 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (Symbol: AIVL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,801,095 worth of BRO, which represents approximately 1.71% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRO is detailed in the table below:

BRO — last trade: $65.83 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/10/2023 Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Director 3,400 $57.92 $196,928
03/15/2023 James Charles Hays Director 5,000 $53.50 $267,500

