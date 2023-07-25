News & Insights

Dividends
UNIY

WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (UNIY) Declares $0.18 Dividend

July 25, 2023 — 07:14 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund said on July 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.18 per share ($2.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 26, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $48.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 1.35%, and the highest has been 2.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=21).

The current dividend yield is 6.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UNIY / WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Shares Held by Institutions

Voya Investment Management holds 21,820K shares.

ISDAX - Voya Index Solution 2025 Portfolio DV holds 5,656K shares.

ISKAX - Voya Index Solution Income Portfolio DV holds 5,339K shares.

ISEIX - Voya Index Solution 2035 Portfolio Class I holds 4,394K shares.

IDXHX - Voya Index Solution 2030 Portfolio Class S holds 3,880K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Dividends
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNIY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.