WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (UNIY) Declares $0.18 Dividend

WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund said on July 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.18 per share ($2.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 26, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $48.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 1.35%, and the highest has been 2.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=21).

The current dividend yield is 6.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Voya Investment Management holds 21,820K shares.

ISDAX - Voya Index Solution 2025 Portfolio DV holds 5,656K shares.

ISKAX - Voya Index Solution Income Portfolio DV holds 5,339K shares.

ISEIX - Voya Index Solution 2035 Portfolio Class I holds 4,394K shares.

IDXHX - Voya Index Solution 2030 Portfolio Class S holds 3,880K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.