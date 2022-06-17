WisdomTree Once Again Wins “Asset Manager Website of the Year”

WisdomTree Investments was recognized across 11 different categories at this year’s 2022 Mutual Fund and ETF Awards, the 29th year of the awards, and won “Asset Manager Website of the Year” for the second year in a row.

The website award goes to the website that has the best design, strength of content, usability, and alignment with marketing, client servicing, and sales goals, according to the press release.

The WisdomTree website offers a whole host of tools that are specifically geared to investors and financial advisors. Among the most notable are the WisdomTree Model Adoption Center, which allows advisors to apply, tailor and be able to speak to the benefits of third-party ETF model portfolios to clients; a fixed income barbell tool; a dividend yield analysis tool; and portfolio analysis that allows for stress testing portfolios across a variety of market scenarios.

Other categories that WisdomTree was shortlisted for included:

“The breadth of recognitions we have received in this year’s Mutual Fund & ETF Awards exemplifies the wide range of strategies we offer investors. We place innovation at the forefront when developing products that can withstand varying market conditions and leverage strategies that give investors real options and satisfy an ever-growing universe of portfolio interests,” said Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree president and COO, in the press release.

