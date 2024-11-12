WisdomTree: Net inflows of $51M driven by U.S. equity products

WisdomTree (WT), released monthly metrics for October 2024, including assets under management (AUM) and flow data by asset class. Monthly Commentary: Net inflows of $51 million driven by U.S. equity products, alternatives, and commodity products in Europe, notably oil and silver.

