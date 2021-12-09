WisdomTree Launches Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund, ‘WTAI’

On Thursday, WisdomTree Investments launched the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and innovation Fund (WTAI). WTAI is a targeted investment strategy focusing on constituents involved in the development and deployment of artificial intelligence, which includes computer systems able to perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. Examples include visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages.

“Advancements in technology, dating back to the mid-1900s, supported the development of the AI solutions that now impact all facets of our daily lives -- and AI will continue playing a large role in our lives going forward,” said Jeremy Schwartz, Global Chief Investment Officer at WisdomTree. “We believe that WisdomTree’s Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund, which allocates to specific companies involved in targeted AI categories, is built for investors looking to include a more unique and differentiated approach to AI in their portfolios.”

WTAI seeks to track the performance of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Index, which identifies companies that are primarily involved in the investment theme of AI and Innovation.

WTAI: What’s Under the Hood?

With diversified exposure that seeks the fastest growing companies and most promising opportunities in the AI value chain, WTAI can be an option within a portfolio’s growth allocation and focuses on AI technology in the following categories:

Software - companies that provide AI software to enable AI and machine learning capabilities to be applied in the client domain;

- companies that provide AI software to enable AI and machine learning capabilities to be applied in the client domain; Semiconductors - companies that produce semiconductors or semiconductor equipment and technology;

- companies that produce semiconductors or semiconductor equipment and technology; Other hardware - companies that produce or develop hardware and technology essential for AI applications that are not classified as semiconductors; and

- companies that produce or develop hardware and technology essential for AI applications that are not classified as semiconductors; and Innovation- companies that introduce a new, creative, or different technologically enabled product or service in seeking to potentially change an industry landscape and companies that service those innovative technologies, particularly those related to AI.

WTAI has an expense ratio of 0.45%.

