Is WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund (OPPJ) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs category of the market, the WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund (OPPJ) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 06/28/2013.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $268.87 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs. OPPJ is managed by Wisdomtree. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the WISDOMTREE JAPAN OPPORTUNITIES INDEX before fees and expenses.

The WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Index tracks the performance of Japanese companies.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

With on par with most peer products in the space, this ETF has annual operating expenses of 0.58%.

OPPJ's 12-month trailing dividend yield is 1.57%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Japanese Yen (jpy)accounts for about 100% of the fund's total assets, followed by Marubeni Corp and Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, OPPJ return is roughly 21.01%, and is up about 0% in the last one year (as of 04/21/2026). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $35.34 and $58.13.

OPPJ has a beta of 0.21 and standard deviation of 0.00% for the trailing three-year period. With about 122 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk .

Alternatives

WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) tracks MORNINGSTAR JAPAN TRGT MRKT EXPOSURE ID and the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) tracks MSCI Japan Index. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has $16.11 billion in assets, iShares MSCI Japan ETF has $20.5 billion. BBJP has an expense ratio of 0.19% and EWJ changes 0.49%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center

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WisdomTree Japan Opportunities Fund (OPPJ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.