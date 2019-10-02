WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF (Symbol: DXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.25, changing hands as low as $48.95 per share. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $44.86 per share, with $58.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.