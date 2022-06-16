WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF (Symbol: DXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.16, changing hands as low as $62.16 per share. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $57.14 per share, with $66.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.22.

