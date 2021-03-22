WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) Stock Jumps 7.3%: Will It Continue to Soar?

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) shares ended the last trading session 7.3% higher at $6.35. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4% gain over the past four weeks.

WisdomTree Investments touched a new 52-week high of $6.42 in the last hour of trading during the prior day. Earlier this month, the company filed for preliminary prospectus with the SEC to launch the WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust. Bullish asset management business outlook along with continued rise in demand for exchange-traded product drove the stock.

Price and Consensus

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $69.6 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For WisdomTree Investments, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WETF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.