WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 25%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Investors in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.5% to close at US$5.24 following the release of its second-quarter results. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at US$0.05, some 25% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at US$77m. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, WisdomTree Investments' eight analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$306.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 90% to US$0.12. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$304.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.14 in 2022. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the substantial drop in new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$5.56, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values WisdomTree Investments at US$6.50 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.20. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await WisdomTree Investments shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 3.9% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.3% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.4% per year. It's pretty clear that WisdomTree Investments' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for WisdomTree Investments. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for WisdomTree Investments going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with WisdomTree Investments .

