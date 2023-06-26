News & Insights

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

June 26, 2023 — 10:53 am EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DLS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.88, changing hands as low as $58.27 per share. WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLS's low point in its 52 week range is $50.0291 per share, with $64.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.33.

