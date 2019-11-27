WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (EPI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ETF (Symbol: EPI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.78, changing hands as high as $24.79 per share. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPI's low point in its 52 week range is $22.15 per share, with $26.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.79.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.