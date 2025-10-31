WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) reported revenue of $125.62 million, up 11% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $123.77 million, representing a surprise of +1.5%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

AUM - end of period : $137.20 billion compared to the $137.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $137.20 billion compared to the $137.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts. International Developed Market Equity - End of period assets : $23.89 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.89 billion.

: $23.89 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.89 billion. Emerging Market Equity - End of period assets : $10.86 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.85 billion.

: $10.86 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.85 billion. Fixed Income - End of period assets : $22.51 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.51 billion.

: $22.51 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.51 billion. Leveraged & Inverse - End of period assets : $2.91 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.91 billion.

: $2.91 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.91 billion. Alternatives - End of period assets : $1.16 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.16 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Inflows/(outflows) - Emerging Markets Equity : $-250 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-250.38 million.

: $-250 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-250.38 million. Inflows/(outflows) - International Developed Market Equity : $476 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.22 million.

: $476 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.22 million. Inflows/(outflows) - U.S. Equity : $41 million compared to the $40.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $41 million compared to the $40.36 million average estimate based on two analysts. Cryptocurrency - End of period assets : $3.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion.

: $3.17 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion. Operating Revenues- Advisory fees : $114.49 million versus $114.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.

: $114.49 million versus $114.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change. Operating Revenues- Other income: $11.13 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

Here is how WisdomTree, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for WisdomTree, Inc. here>>>

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. have returned -13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.