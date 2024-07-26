WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) reported revenue of $107.03 million, up 24.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.75 million, representing a surprise of +3.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WisdomTree, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

AUM - end of period : $109.7 billion compared to the $110.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $109.7 billion compared to the $110.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Inflows/(outflows) - U.S. Equity : $221 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $220.83 million.

: $221 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $220.83 million. Inflows/(outflows) - Fixed Income : $236 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $236.45 million.

: $236 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $236.45 million. Inflows/(outflows) - Commodity & Currency : -$1.50 billion versus -$1.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$1.50 billion versus -$1.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Inflows/(outflows) - International Developed Market Equity : $1.25 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.25 billion versus $1.25 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Inflows/(outflows) - Emerging Markets Equity : $57 million versus $56.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $57 million versus $56.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Inflows/(outflows) - Leveraged & Inverse : -$18 million versus -$18.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$18 million versus -$18.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Inflows/(outflows) - Alternatives : $15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.65 million.

: $15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.65 million. Inflows/(outflows) - Cryptocurrency : $75 million versus $75.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $75 million versus $75.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. U.S. Equity - End of period assets : $31.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.83 billion.

: $31.83 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.83 billion. Operating Revenues- Other income : $8.10 million compared to the $4.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +117.6% year over year.

: $8.10 million compared to the $4.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +117.6% year over year. Operating Revenues- Advisory fees: $98.94 million compared to the $99.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year.

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.