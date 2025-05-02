WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) reported $108.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WisdomTree, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

AUM - end of period : $115.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.79 billion.

: $115.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $115.79 billion. International Developed Market Equity - End of period assets : $18.18 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.41 billion.

: $18.18 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.41 billion. Emerging Market Equity - End of period assets : $9.99 billion versus $10.16 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $9.99 billion versus $10.16 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Fixed Income - End of period assets : $22.23 billion compared to the $22.17 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $22.23 billion compared to the $22.17 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Leveraged & Inverse - End of period assets : $2.13 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion.

: $2.13 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.06 billion. Alternatives - End of period assets : $593 million compared to the $592.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $593 million compared to the $592.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. Inflows/(outflows) - Emerging Markets Equity : -$445 million compared to the -$444.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$445 million compared to the -$444.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. Inflows/(outflows) - Fixed Income : $2.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion.

: $2.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.09 billion. Inflows/(outflows) - International Developed Market Equity : $474 million compared to the $474.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $474 million compared to the $474.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. Inflows/(outflows) - U.S. Equity : $963 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $962.41 million.

: $963 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $962.41 million. Operating Revenues- Advisory fees : $99.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $102.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

: $99.55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $102.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Operating Revenues- Other income: $8.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +96.8%.

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

