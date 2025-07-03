WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Moves 6.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) shares ended the last trading session 6.6% higher at $12.25. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 20.4% gain over the past four weeks.

WisdomTree stock has attracted renewed analyst attention. Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to $11.00 from $9.75, while maintaining an equal weight rating. Further, Northcoast Research upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, setting a $15.00 as price target. In addition to these, on Friday, Goldman Sachs lifted its rating on WisdomTree from sell to neutral and increased its price target from $9.50 to $11.90. The wave of bullish sentiment has fueled investor optimism around WT shares.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $111.06 million, up 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For WisdomTree, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

WisdomTree, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Moody's (MCO), closed the last trading session 1.1% lower at $497.12. Over the past month, MCO has returned 4.2%.

Moody's' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.2% over the past month to $3.3. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +0.6%. Moody's currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

