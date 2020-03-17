WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.4%

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 2.14% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,462,746 worth of XOM, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:

XOM — last trade: $34.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/10/2020 Darren W. Woods Chairman and CEO 2,858 $59.86 $171,083 03/09/2020 William C. Weldon Director 8,771 $45.72 $400,999

And CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), the #63 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DEW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $215,082 worth of CTL, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CTL is detailed in the table below:

CTL — last trade: $9.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 William Bruce Hanks Director 10,000 $9.25 $92,499 03/12/2020 Indraneel Dev EVP and CFO 30,000 $9.00 $270,000 03/13/2020 Steven T. Clontz Director 10,000 $9.77 $97,697

