WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.4%

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 2.14% of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DEW), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,462,746 worth of XOM, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:
XOM — last trade: $34.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/10/2020
|Darren W. Woods
|Chairman and CEO
|2,858
|$59.86
|$171,083
|03/09/2020
|William C. Weldon
|Director
|8,771
|$45.72
|$400,999
And CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), the #63 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (Symbol: DEW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $215,082 worth of CTL, which represents approximately 0.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CTL is detailed in the table below:
CTL — last trade: $9.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|William Bruce Hanks
|Director
|10,000
|$9.25
|$92,499
|03/12/2020
|Indraneel Dev
|EVP and CFO
|30,000
|$9.00
|$270,000
|03/13/2020
|Steven T. Clontz
|Director
|10,000
|$9.77
|$97,697
