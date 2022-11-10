WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HEDJ

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund ETF (Symbol: HEDJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.17, changing hands as high as $71.14 per share. WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HEDJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HEDJ's low point in its 52 week range is $61.71 per share, with $82.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.00.

