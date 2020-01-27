WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.09, changing hands as low as $45.39 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGS's low point in its 52 week range is $43.34 per share, with $48.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.57.

