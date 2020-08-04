WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.52, changing hands as high as $41.66 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGS's low point in its 52 week range is $29.07 per share, with $48.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.58.

