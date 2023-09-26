WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DGS

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.50, changing hands as low as $46.23 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGS's low point in its 52 week range is $38.78 per share, with $49.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.26.

