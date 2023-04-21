WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF (Symbol: XSOE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.34, changing hands as low as $27.19 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XSOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, XSOE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.43 per share, with $30.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.31.

