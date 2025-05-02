WISDOMTREE Earnings Results: $WT Reports Quarterly Earnings

WISDOMTREE ($WT) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported earnings of $0.16 per share, beating estimates of $0.16 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $108,080,000, missing estimates of $112,333,448 by $-4,253,448.

WISDOMTREE Insider Trading Activity

WISDOMTREE insiders have traded $WT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LIMITED. ETFS sold 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $34,020,000

PETER M ZIEMBA (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,142,960

ALEXIS MARINOF (Head of Europe) sold 90,980 shares for an estimated $897,908

JONATHAN L STEINBERG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 67,869 shares for an estimated $735,652

WISDOMTREE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of WISDOMTREE stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

