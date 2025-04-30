WISDOMTREE Earnings Preview: Recent $WT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WISDOMTREE ($WT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $112,292,248 and earnings of $0.16 per share.
WISDOMTREE Insider Trading Activity
WISDOMTREE insiders have traded $WT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL LIMITED. ETFS sold 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $34,020,000
- PETER M ZIEMBA (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,142,960
- ALEXIS MARINOF (Head of Europe) sold 90,980 shares for an estimated $897,908
- JONATHAN L STEINBERG (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 67,869 shares for an estimated $735,652
WISDOMTREE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of WISDOMTREE stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 2,088,207 shares (-29.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,926,173
- FMR LLC removed 1,988,239 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,876,509
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,710,409 shares (+532.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,959,294
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,367,489 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,358,634
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,169,507 shares (+499.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,279,823
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,050,106 shares (+204.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,026,113
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 939,499 shares (+111.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,864,739
