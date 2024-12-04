Is WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD) was launched on 09/06/2019, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.

Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.

However, some investors believe in the possibility of beating the market through exceptional stock selection, and choose a different type of fund that tracks non-cap weighted strategies: smart beta.

By attempting to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, non-cap weighted indexes are based on certain fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such.

This area offers many different investment choices, such as simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies; however, not all of these strategies can deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by Wisdomtree, and has been able to amass over $506.20 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Technology ETFs. This particular fund seeks to match the performance of the BVP NASDAQ EMERGING CLOUD INDEX before fees and expenses.

The BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index is an equally weighted Index, designed to measure the performance of emerging public companies focused on delivering cloud-based software to customers.

Cost & Other Expenses

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor. And, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.45% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 0%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.

For WCLD, it has heaviest allocation in the Information Technology sector --about 84.80% of the portfolio --while Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

Taking into account individual holdings, Twilio Inc - A (TWLO) accounts for about 2.03% of the fund's total assets, followed by Atlassian Corp -Class A (TEAM) and Paycom Software Inc (PAYC).

Its top 10 holdings account for approximately 18.39% of WCLD's total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, WCLD has gained about 13.48%, and is up about 21.36% in the last one year (as of 12/04/2024). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $28.88 and $40.10.

The ETF has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 39.38% for the trailing three-year period. With about 66 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Technology ETFs segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) tracks INDXX GLOBAL CLOUD COMPUTING INDEX and the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) tracks ISE Cloud Computing Index. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has $377.87 million in assets, First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has $3.70 billion. CLOU has an expense ratio of 0.68% and SKYY charges 0.60%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Technology ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

