Wisdom Wealth Proposes New Auditor Amid Trading Suspension

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited has proposed the appointment of Zhonghui Anda CPA Limited as its new auditor following the resignation of Cheng & Cheng Limited. This decision, recommended by the Audit Committee, aims to complete the 2023 audit promptly, while trading in the company’s shares remains suspended pending fulfillment of resumption conditions. Investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s shares.

