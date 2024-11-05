News & Insights

Stocks

Wisdom Wealth Proposes New Auditor Amid Trading Suspension

November 05, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited (HK:0007) has released an update.

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited has proposed the appointment of Zhonghui Anda CPA Limited as its new auditor following the resignation of Cheng & Cheng Limited. This decision, recommended by the Audit Committee, aims to complete the 2023 audit promptly, while trading in the company’s shares remains suspended pending fulfillment of resumption conditions. Investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:0007 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.