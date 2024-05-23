News & Insights

Wisdom Wealth Delays Key Acquisition Document Dispatch

May 23, 2024

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited (HK:0007) has released an update.

Wisdom Wealth Resources Investment Holding Group Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of its offer document for the voluntary cash partial offer initiated by Mr. Wang Yongkui to acquire 158 million shares of the company. The Hong Kong regulatory body has granted an extension for the dispatch of the offer document, now expected by 6 June 2024. Investors are advised to await further announcements regarding the updated timetable for the submission of the offer document and related acceptance forms.

