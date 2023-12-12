Wisdom Tree (WT) November AUM Rises Sequentially on Net Inflows

WisdomTree, Inc. WT reported the total assets under management (AUM) of $98.15 billion as of Nov 30, 2023, which reflected a 4.5% increase from the prior-month level. The rise was primarily due to the $4.29-billion impact of a favorable market move.

WT, during November, recorded inflows from the U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, cryptocurrency, alternatives, and leveraged and inverse strategies of $85 million, $38 million, $148 million, $10 million, $13 million, and $45 million, respectively.

These inflows were partially offset by outflows from commodity and currency, and fixed income of $124 million and $259 million, respectively.

With this, the year-to-date net inflows of the company have jumped 14.9% to $11.16 billion, reflecting organic growth. Further, WisdomTree has generated year-to-date net inflows in six of its eight major product categories.

The company’s strong organic growth profile, along with a solid AUM balance, is likely to aid its top line in the near term. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.

Over the past six months, shares of WisdomTree have declined 9.7% against a rise of 1.7% recorded by the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, WisdomTree carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS recorded a sequential rise of 6.2% in its preliminary AUM balance for November 2023 on the back of favorable market returns. The company reported a month-end AUM of $165.5 billion, which reflected a rise from the Oct 31, 2023, level of $155.8 million.

VRTS offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.

Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported an AUM of $159.6 billion for November 2023. This reflected a 7.2% rise from $148.89 billion as of Oct 31, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of November, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM rose 7.7% from the October level to $29.05 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $14.59 billion grew 6.9%. Further, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 8.1% to $12.19 billion. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM rose 11.5% to $16.14 billion.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.