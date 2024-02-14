Wisdom Tree (WT) January AUM Rises Sequentially on Net Inflows

WisdomTree, Inc. WT reported total assets under management (AUM) of $100.28 billion as of Jan 31, 2024, which reflected a marginal increase from the prior-month level. The rise was primarily due the impact of total net inflows.

WT, during January, recorded inflows of $397 million, $447 million, $152 million, $59 million and $9 million from the U.S. equity, international developed market equity, emerging market equity, cryptocurrency and alternatives, respectively.

These inflows were partially offset by outflows from commodity and currency, leveraged and inverse strategies as well as fixed income of $443 million, $12 million and $342 million, respectively.

The company’s strong organic growth profile, along with a solid AUM balance, is likely to aid its top line in the near term. However, a challenging operating environment is a major near-term headwind, which might hurt its financials to some extent.

Over the past six months, shares of WisdomTree have risen 4.7% compared with 16.6% growth of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, WisdomTree carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Competitive Landscape

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR reported AUM of $165.5 billion for January 2024. This reflected a 1% decline from $166.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

By asset classes, at the end of January, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM was down 2% from the December level to nearly $30 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.2 billion decreased 4.4%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM dipped 1.7% to $16.5 billion. Nonetheless, the U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM increased 1.3% to $12.8 billion.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS recorded a sequential decline of nearly 1% in its preliminary AUM balance for January 2024. The company reported a month-end AUM of $171.1 billion, which reflected a dip from the Dec 31, 2023, level of $172.3 billion.

The company offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.