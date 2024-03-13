Wisdom Tree (WT) February AUM Rises Sequentially on Net Inflows

WisdomTree, Inc. WT reported total assets under management (AUM) of $102.9 billion as of Feb 29, 2024, which reflected a 2.6% increase from the prior-month level. The rise was primarily driven by net inflows.



In February, WT recorded inflows of $1.02 billion, $13 million, $98 million and $46 million from international developed market equity, emerging market equity, fixed income and cryptocurrency, respectively.



These inflows were partially offset by outflows from U.S. equity, commodity and currency, alternatives, and leveraged and inverse strategies of $126 million, $533 million, $5 million and $2 million, respectively.



The company’s strong organic growth profile, along with a solid AUM balance, will likely aid its top line in the near term. However, a challenging operating environment remains a near-term headwind.



Over the past six months, shares of WisdomTree have gained 19.3% compared with 13% growth of the industry.



Currently, WisdomTree carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Competitive Landscape

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR reported an AUM of $164.9 billion in February 2024. This reflected a 2.9% rise from $160.2 billion as of Jan 31, 2024.



By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM grew 4.4% from the January level to $31.3 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.7 billion increased 3%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM rose 3.4% to $17.1 billion. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM improved 5.5% to $13.5 billion.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB announced an AUM for February 2024. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $745 billion reflects a 2.6% rise from the end of January 2024.



The increase in AB’s monthly AUM was mainly driven by market appreciation and positive net flows across all channels.



AllianceBernstein’s Equity AUM increased 4.9% on a sequential basis to $324 billion. Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions AUM (including certain multi-asset services and solutions) rose 1.5% to $138 billion. Fixed Income AUM of $283 billion increased marginally from the end of January 2024.

