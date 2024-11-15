Wisdom Sports Group Announces Share Restructuring Plans

Wisdom Sports Group (HK:1661) has released an update.

Wisdom Sports Group is planning a share consolidation, increasing the authorized share capital, and changing the board lot size. This move aims to provide the company with greater flexibility for future fundraising. Investors are advised to stay informed as these changes are subject to shareholder approval and other conditions.

