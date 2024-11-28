News & Insights

Wisdom Education Reports Significant Decline in Profits

November 28, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:6068) has released an update.

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the year ending August 2024, with revenue dropping by 43.3% and core net profit plummeting by 66.8%. This downturn highlights challenges the company faces in maintaining profitability amidst a competitive market environment.

