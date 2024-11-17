News & Insights

Wisdom Education Plans Board Meeting to Review Financials

November 17, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:6068) has released an update.

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review and approve its final financial results for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024, and to consider a potential final dividend. Investors may find this meeting significant as it could influence the company’s stock performance based on its financial health and dividend decisions.

