Wisdom Education Plans Board Meeting to Review Financials

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:6068) has released an update.

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to review and approve its final financial results for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024, and to consider a potential final dividend. Investors may find this meeting significant as it could influence the company’s stock performance based on its financial health and dividend decisions.

