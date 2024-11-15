Wisdom Education Issues Profit Warning Amid Declining Revenues

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:6068) has released an update.

Wisdom Education International Holdings Co. Ltd. has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant drop in net profit to approximately RMB90 million for the financial year ending August 2024, compared to RMB163.1 million the previous year. The decline in profit is primarily due to a substantial decrease in revenues from the school-related supply chain and comprehensive educational services. Investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

