Wisconsin judge rules Enbridge oil pipeline trespassing on indigenous land

Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Wisconsin judge has ruled Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Line 5 oil pipeline is trespassing on land belonging to the Bad River Band, but will be allowed to continue operating because a shutdown would have significant public and foreign policy implications.

The ruling from District Judge William Conley, issued late on Wednesday, also ordered Enbridge to pay compensation to the band.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

