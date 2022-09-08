US Markets
ENB

Wisconsin judge rules Enbridge oil pipeline trespassing on indigenous land

Contributor
Nia Williams Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAN RIEDLHUBER

A Wisconsin judge has ruled Enbridge Inc's Line 5 oil pipeline is trespassing on land belonging to the Bad River Band, but will be allowed to continue operating because a shutdown would have significant public and foreign policy implications.

Sept 8 (Reuters) - A Wisconsin judge has ruled Enbridge Inc's ENB.TO Line 5 oil pipeline is trespassing on land belonging to the Bad River Band, but will be allowed to continue operating because a shutdown would have significant public and foreign policy implications.

The ruling from District Judge William Conley, issued late on Wednesday, also ordered Enbridge to pay compensation to the band.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ENB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular