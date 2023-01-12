US Markets

Wisconsin governor signs order banning TikTok from state devices

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 12, 2023 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Thursday signed an order banning use of the popular video app TikTok on government-owned and managed devices.

In addition to banning Chinese-owned TikTok from state devices, the Democratic governor said he is was banning vendors, products and services from nine companies, including Huawei Technologies, Hikvision 002415.SZ, Tencent Holdings 0700.HK, ZTE Corporation 000063.SZ and Kaspersky Lab.

More than 20 other states have also banned TikTok from state devices.

