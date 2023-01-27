Markets
WiSA Technologies Falls 13% After Announcing 1-for-100 Reverse Stock Split

January 27, 2023 — 10:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) shares are sliding more than 12 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced its board's approval for 1-for-100 reverse stock split. The company will start trading tomorrow on the Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis.

Currently, shares are at $9.58, down 13.69 percent from the previous close of $11.10 on a volume of 306,693.

