WiSA Technologies Falls 13% After Announcing 1-for-100 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) shares are sliding more than 12 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced its board's approval for 1-for-100 reverse stock split. The company will start trading tomorrow on the Nasdaq on a split-adjusted basis.

Currently, shares are at $9.58, down 13.69 percent from the previous close of $11.10 on a volume of 306,693.

