$WISA stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WISA stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $46,714,647 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WISA:
$WISA Insider Trading Activity
$WISA insiders have traded $WISA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WISA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRETT MOYER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,857 shares for an estimated $15,571.
- STANLEY MBUGUA (See Remarks) sold 2,267 shares for an estimated $4,046
- GARY WILLIAMS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 890 shares for an estimated $1,504.
$WISA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $WISA stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP added 353,121 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $625,024
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 52,386 shares (+392.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,391
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 40,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $71,508
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 19,829 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $35,097
- STATE STREET CORP added 19,502 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,518
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 17,805 shares (+67.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,514
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 6,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,620
