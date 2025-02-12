News & Insights

$WISA stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 12, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$WISA stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $46,714,647 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $WISA:

$WISA Insider Trading Activity

$WISA insiders have traded $WISA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WISA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BRETT MOYER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,857 shares for an estimated $15,571.
  • STANLEY MBUGUA (See Remarks) sold 2,267 shares for an estimated $4,046
  • GARY WILLIAMS (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 890 shares for an estimated $1,504.

$WISA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $WISA stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

