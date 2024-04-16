News & Insights

Markets
WISA

WiSA Signs Fourth WiSA E Licensing Agreement With Major HDTV/PTV Brand; Stock Up In Pre-market

April 16, 2024 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, WiSA Technologies, Inc.'s (WISA) subsidiary, WiSA Association, announced the completion of its fourth 5-year WiSA E licensing agreement with a major HDTV/PTV brand. Following this news, the stock is up 50% in the pre-market trade.

Through this agreement, the brand gains the ability to incorporate WiSA E software into its products, allowing customers access to various wireless immersive audio choices, along with seamless compatibility with WiSA E-enabled speakers from different WiSA Association speaker brands.

The company revealed that WiSA E is compatible with four HDTV SoC providers - Realtek, Amlogic, Mediatek, and Novatek - and can be tailored to work harmoniously with WiSA-E enabled speakers.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $2.62, up 50.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WISA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.