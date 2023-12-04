News & Insights

WISA

WiSA Association Announces First Licensee Of WiSA E Software; Stock Up In Pre-market

December 04, 2023 — 07:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA), a manufacturer of audio wireless technology for smart devices, are surging around 110 percent in pre-market activity on Nasdaq over the news that its subsidiary WiSA Association has a licensee for its WiSA E software.

As per the company, its first licensee is a global brand with over 10 million HDTVs sold annually, and with this license will now be able to provide its consumers with a range of wireless immersive audio options.

The license is for five years and it allows the licensee to implement WiSA E wireless immersive audio transmitter technology in any or all the member's HDTV platforms.

WiSA E is offering High-quality multichannel audio transport over standard Wi-Fi, Universal control across all audio platforms with WiSA Connect, and many more features to their licensees.

In premarket activity, WiSA Technologies shares are trading at $0.300, up 110% on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
