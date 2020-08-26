Wirex Taps Railsbank to Replace Scandal-Struck Wirecard as Asia-Pacific Card Provider
Fiat and crypto payments platform Wirex announced Wednesday it has partnered with Railsbank to replace insolvency-facing Wirecard as its card provider for the Asia-Pacific region.Â
- According to the announcement posted on the firmâs website, customers with existing Wirex cards have already been migrated to Railsbankâs cards and there would be no disruption in Wirexâs payment services during the transition.Â
- The firmâs announcement said Wirex has about 3 million customers who use its multi-currency card that allows for both fiat and crypto payments.Â
- The firmâs previous card provider, Wirecard, is facing insolvency proceedings after a $2.1 billion hole was discovered in its balance sheet in June earlier this year.Â
- According to a recent report by German local media, one of the Wirecard executives wanted in connection with the fraud, Jan Marsalek, surfaced in western Moscow and is being sheltered by Russiaâs largest secret service, the military-controlled GRU.Â
Related Stories
- Wanted Wirecard Exec Said to Be Sheltered by Secret Service in Russia
- German Regulator Had Just 1 Person Checking Wirecardâs $3.1B Books: Report
- Wirecard Fallout: Auditor EY Accused of Not Flagging $2.1B Black Hole Sooner
- Crypto.com to Refund Clients as Wirecardâs Card Issuer Told to Cease Operations
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.