Wirex Taps Railsbank to Replace Scandal-Struck Wirecard as Asia-Pacific Card Provider

Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Wirex (Piotr Swat/Shutterstock)

Fiat and crypto payments platform Wirex announced Wednesday it has partnered with Railsbank to replace insolvency-facing Wirecard as its card provider for the Asia-Pacific region.Â 

  • According to the announcement posted on the firmâs website, customers with existing Wirex cards have already been migrated to Railsbankâs cards and there would be no disruption in Wirexâs payment services during the transition.Â 
  • The firmâs announcement said Wirex has about 3 million customers who use its multi-currency card that allows for both fiat and crypto payments.Â 
  • The firmâs previous card provider, Wirecard, is facing insolvency proceedings after a $2.1 billion hole was discovered in its balance sheet in June earlier this year.Â 
  • According to a recent report by German local media, one of the Wirecard executives wanted in connection with the fraud, Jan Marsalek, surfaced in western Moscow and is being sheltered by Russiaâs largest secret service, the military-controlled GRU.Â 

