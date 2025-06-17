WireX Systems In Deal With Brown & Brown To Advance Cyber Risk Management And Insurance Outcomes

(RTTNews) - WireX Systems, a network detection and response company, announced Tuesday a strategic collaboration with insurance brokerage firm Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) to advance cyber risk management and insurance outcomes.

Under the deal, WireX plans to combine its cybersecurity solutions and incident response expertise with Brown & Brown Risk Solutions' evidence-based risk identification, quantification, and financing process.

The collaboration is expected to empower organizations to respond to incidents with speed and clarity, while also translating their cybersecurity maturity into measurable financial benefits.

Bill Daly, COO of Brown & Brown Risk Solutions, said, "By looking at the balance sheet risk of loss a firm has based on its cyber maturity, it allows decision makers to assess their investments, the insurance limits they purchase as part of an overall risk tolerance discussion."

WireX Systems said it is redefining incident response by providing instant, easy-to-understand answers to the most critical post-incident questions—what data was accessed, and how.

