Cryptocurrencies

Wireline Settles SAFT Suit With SEC; Peirce Partially Dissents

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington, D.C.

Blockchain microservices startup Wireline will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) $650,000 to settle charges stemming from its $16.3 million crypto token sale in late 2018.

  • Wireline did not register its offering, called a simple agreement for future token (SAFT) sale, with the SEC at the time. Now, under terms of the settlement, the company is barred from giving its investors those tokens and must notify them of the fact.
  • SEC prosecutors said in their filing that Wireline’s SAFT was an investment contract and thus subject to agency oversight.
  • Commissioner Hester Peirce, an advocate for crypto on the SEC, agreed with the SEC’s action against Wireline’s raise. However, she framed the settlement’s mandate that Wireline’s SAFT tokens not be paid out as potentially damaging to innovation in cryptocurrencies.
  • “This settlement perpetuates an approach that suggests that tokens themselves are securities and thus complicates the development of crypto networks,” she said in a statement.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular